Jean Luera is a jack of all trades at the Brenham Police Department, holding positions such as evidence technician, quartermaster, liaison for victims of domestic violence and advocate to break the cycle.
“I reach out to victims to help them with any assistance they may need from finding resources to understanding the court proceedings to getting any outside help,” she said. “We do a lot of work with Focusing Families as far as reaching out to them, making sure that they know that they have counseling services. They have services to keep them hidden from any type of severe abuse where the perpetrator is able to get hold of them. It’s so no different than a regular domestic issue.”
