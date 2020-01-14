Brittanni Beard

Brittanni Beard was recently named Hospice Brazos Valley’s “Rookie of the Year” at Hospice Brazos Valley. Beard has been with Hospice since July 2017 and moved to Brenham from Gatesville in 2012.

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press

A caring heart exudes from Brittanni Beard, RN, through her big smile and warm eyes. She recently won Rookie of the Year at Hospice Brazos Valley (HBV), which recognizes HBV team members who have devoted their talents to the organization for less than two years while going above and beyond in their efforts to enhance HBV’s service to the community.

Beard loves her job as the admission nurse; she is often the first person to meet when pursuing the option of hospice care for a loved one. She completes medical assessments to evaluate patients on medical, spiritual and emotional needs and works with other team members to create a plan of care for each individual.

