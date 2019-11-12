For Barbara Saunders, everyday is the best day ever with the best ice cream in the country. For 21 years she has been working in the visitor center at Blue Bell Creamery, greeting people from all over who come for the sights and tastes of Brenham.
“This company, the awesome people I work with and the fact that every day I meet new people (motivates me),” Saunders said. “We cannot have a bad day in this area, because we may not ever see these folks again and we want to make sure they have enjoyed themselves and have a good feeling- not only about the ice cream, which can stand on its own- but that we have shown them hospitality and what we are all about. We want to make it a trip they will always remember.”
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.