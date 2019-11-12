Scooping up memories

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press

For Barbara Saunders, everyday is the best day ever with the best ice cream in the country. For 21 years she has been working in the visitor center at Blue Bell Creamery, greeting people from all over who come for the sights and tastes of Brenham.

“This company, the awesome people I work with and the fact that every day I meet new people (motivates me),” Saunders said. “We cannot have a bad day in this area, because we may not ever see these folks again and we want to make sure they have enjoyed themselves and have a good feeling- not only about the ice cream, which can stand on its own- but that we have shown them hospitality and what we are all about. We want to make it a trip they will always remember.”

