Colton Weaver

Colton Weaver plans on attending flight school at the Aviation Academy of America in Houston to become a professional pilot.

Colton Weaver, Brenham High School senior, has sky-high ambitions upon graduating this June. The senior trombone player participated in swim and National Honor Society in his high school tenure and plans on attending flight school at the Aviation Academy of America in Houston to become a professional pilot.

With some extra time on his hands, Colton spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about his high school experience:

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.