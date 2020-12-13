Barnwell-Edwards

Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then windy during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.