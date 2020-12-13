Barnwell-Edwards

Abigail Faith Barnwell and George Edwards III were united in marriage on Sept. 11, 2020 at Chapel Dulcinea in Austin.
The bride is the daughter of Pam Barnwell and the late Phillip Barnwell.
Updated: December 13, 2020 @ 9:30 am
