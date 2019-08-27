For someone who’s partially colorblind, Edward Meanley has some pretty stunning artwork.
Meanley, 78, took up painting as a serious hobby after retiring from the “oil patch” in 2002. He was a geoscientist in the oil industry from 1971 until retiring at age 62, putting his Ph.D in physics from the University of Michigan in a somewhat unusual career move.
Meanley described his geoscientist career as “helping people who were developing a discovered field, what were the probabilities (of success), were they going to make money.”
“I used all of the information you had to come up with different scenarios that were consistent with all the data,” he said.
Meanley and his wife Mary moved to a 40-acre ranch near Cochran in Austin County in 1996. The two, who have been married for 34 years, shared a common interest in horses.
“It was costing us a fortune to keep them in the city,” he said. “So we thought we’d combine the mortgage with the price of boarding horses and buy 40 acres.”
Meanley said he has always had an interest in becoming an artist, taking art classes in high school. He drew portraits of friends and sold them for $10 each.
After retiring, he decided to put more effort into that, aided by Bellville artists Lindy Chambers and LeeLee Brazeal, twin sisters who had started an evening art class.
“They said, ‘You don’t have to have any experience. We’ve got newsprint and we’ve got poster paints. We’ll start splashing some paint around and talk about it.’ They took me under their wing and launched me,” said Meanley. “They’ve been a big help with something I really love to do.”
He said he doesn’t consider art as “a career in the sense that I’m trying to make a lot of money at it.”
“I’m doing it for fun,” said Meanley. “So I haven’t put a lot of effort into selling. But now I’ve got a lot of paintings that aren’t so precious any more.”
He will hold his first “one-man show” Sept. 10-28 at Uniques Custom Framing, 708 N. Park St. here. It’s called “A Pictorial Adventure with Edward Meanley.” It will include paintings of scenes from Tasmania, New Zealand, southern France, Italy, Mexico, Tuscany and Hawaii. A reception will be held Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Uniques.
And life has been an adventure for Meanley.
“My business took me around the world. And when I retired in 2016, my wife and I decided that life’s too short, let’s travel,” he said.
Meanley convinced his wife to make painting workshops a part of that travel. He has taken workshops in southern France, eastern Spain, western Italy, Mexico, Tasmania and New Zealand.
That has included to take a number of “plein air” painting workshops — or painting outdoors.
“It’s fun and it forces you to loosen up and get it done,” he added.
Meanley paints primarily in watercolor and pastel, occasionally with oils or acrylics.
And yes, Meanley really is partially colorblind.
“Red/orange, yellow/green just kind of blend in,” he said. “We were in Maui and my wife said, ‘Oh look at that gorgeous tree over there.’ I said, ‘Where?’ She said, ‘It’s all red. Can’t you see it?’ I said, ‘No, it looks like a green tree.’”
Meanley uses technology to help him make up for that, using his trusty iPad and software to produce something that’s pleasing to the eye. And he sometimes relies on artist friends to look at his paintings and make recommendations for subtle color changes.
“They’ll say, ‘That’s so much better (after Meanley follows their color suggestions).’ I’ll say, ‘I’m glad you like, because I can’t see the difference,’” he said.
Meanley said he always paints with the idea of telling a story.
“The impact on the viewer has to be considered,” he said. “There’s an adage that value does the work, but color gets the credit.
“Lights and darks are the most important things in the picture. You can get away with a lot if you realize that color is not the most important part. It can be important as a focal point.”
Meanley likes to use what he calls “jewel colors” to draw attention to the focal point in a painting.
“Little jewels like lavender and oranges and teal and pinks that you can spot around in your picture that maybe subliminal to some people but draws their attention,” he said. “And you can use repeat colors around but picture that don’t overwhelm you.”
Meanley also likes to incorporate different scenes into a single painting, taking pictures and then pulling them into a single work.
“I always want to tell a story,” he said. “It may be a simple story, like this flower is really gorgeous,” he said. “If I see a pretty scene, I’ll say, ‘OK, but it needs something you can relate to.’
“I’ll see something in a picture that strikes me. It has some element in it that looks interesting, and so I’ll say, ‘Well, I could use that as a foundation, change some colors, bring in a barn from over here, some cows from over there, change the sky.”
Meanley calls his art “representational ... not so much the kind of edgy, abstract images.”
“It’s things that I see. Outdoors, the change of light will just turn a normal scene into magic,” he said. “And I try to capture that with film and painting. I like situations, ‘cityscapes’ that involve people, people going someplace and doing things.”
Meanley has been a member of the Brenham Fine Arts League (BFAL) since 2003. His works have been featured at Brenham Clinic as part of the BFAL’s rotating art program there.
He has donated his works for fundraisers, including St. Peter’s Episcopal Church here, Winedale Historical Center, ARTS of Fayetteville, the Bluebonnet Society in Bellville and other civic organizations.
Meanley will donate 15 percent of the proceeds from his showing next month to BFAL’s scholarship program for students who will be studying the arts.
Meanley said realizes he still has much to learn, but that is part of the enjoyment he gets.
“For me, art is a journey,” he said. “I still have to get better. That’s the goal.
“I’m always looking for another thing to try.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.