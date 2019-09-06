The community is invited to join Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, as it celebrates its 151st church anniversary.
The church, located at 204 Kerr St. here, is the oldest African American Baptist congregation in Brenham and one of the first in Washington County. It had its origins in secret church meetings held by runaway slaves and freedmen in the area in the 1850s.
After the Civil War, federal troops posted near this site in an area called Camptown. The presence of the 17th Infantry Division and an office of the Freedmen’s Bureau ensured freedom of religious expression for emancipated blackshere.
First Baptist Church of Brenham offered letters of membership to the freed blacks, but the group wanted to establish its own church. Mt. Rose was formally organized in 1868, led by the Rev. Joe Lawson and the Rev. James McBride.
The church is named in honor of Rose Armstead-Whitaker, who gave much of her time and money to the church.
For several years, church services were held in brush arbors, in nearby homes and finally in the soldiers’ dining hall at Camptown. Mount Rose and St. John AME held services there on alternating Sundays. When U.S. troops left, the land was sold and the proceeds were divided between Mount Rose and St. John AME.
After the historical 150 year celebration last year, under the leadership of Mt. Rose Pastor John D. Harris, the church embarked on a new vision.
Another historic African American Church, Mount Seriah was experiencing a dwindling congregations and financial instability, and was at risk of closing.
Harris said, “Our society is facing many social ills and a society that is attempting to void out God. The last thing we need to be doing is closing churches.”
In 2017 the Mount Seriah MBC congregation requested that its church, facilities and membership transfer to Mount Rose MBC.
In 2018, Mount Rose’s congregation accepted Mount Seriah’s request, and this year Mount Seriah was legally transferred to Mount Rose.
It now operates as the Mount Seriah campus of Mount Rose MBC, with a focus on serving Blinn College students and the surrounding community.
In July, the Rev. Dock Williams was appointed to serve as lead minister and Harris as senior pastor and Episcopal overseer.
“Mount Seriah provides a wonderful opportunity to serve the students of Blinn by providing them an opportunity to worship while away from home, as well as, having an additional support system while in Brenham,” said Harris.
Sunday worship times for the churches are: Mount Seriah Campus, 9-10 a.m. (one hour “power service”) and Mount Rose, 11 a.m.
Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Mount Rose.
The church for this year’s anniversary celebration is “Look What the Lord Has Done,” from Psalms 126:3.
Special guests will be members of New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Houston, under the leadership of Pastor H.R. Berry.
Program chairperson Mattie Wells said there will be “great gospel preaching, melodious music, and food and fellowship following the worship service.”
For more information about the Mount Rose MBC 151 year anniversary celebration, call 836-3021 or go to www.mtrosebrenham.org.
