A motorcycle accident on Highway 105 Sunday ended with a Somerville man killed and his wife left in serious condition.
According to DPS, John Travis Winn, 36, and Katherine Winn, 31, were riding a motorcycle on Highway 105 when they were struck by a Ford F-150 pickup at FM 912 around 6 p.m. DPS said the truck was attempting to turn west onto Highway 105 from FM 912 when the incident occurred.
