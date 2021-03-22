The Regional Vaccination SubHUB announced today that there are still approximately 1,000 slots are available for Tuesday.
Registration is open for anyone over 50 years old. To register, go to https://wacounty.saferestart.net/
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 22, 2021 @ 10:59 pm
The Regional Vaccination SubHUB announced today that there are still approximately 1,000 slots are available for Tuesday.
Registration is open for anyone over 50 years old. To register, go to https://wacounty.saferestart.net/
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.