Fresh off their break from the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Washington County Grand Jury is back to indicting felony suspects.
The Washington County District Attorney announced Wednesday they had secured indictments on 30 suspects, and released the names of two others who had previously been indicted but not arrested. Those indictments include: Felix Zepeda Andrade, 38, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility; Elio Aguilar-Baltazar, 37, of Spring, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Stephanie Ann Anderson, 50, of Hempstead, on two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; Brad Dell Bishop, 44, of North Zulch, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Gregory Britton, 57, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Jason Andrew Burnett, 41, of Houston, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Christopher Lane Burt, 57, of Carmine, on a charge of theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; John Fitzgerald Chark, 49, of Houston, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Kendrick Dewayne Coleman, 39, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Megan Dawn Gandy, 26, of Houston, on a charge of possession of controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility; Malinda Grace Garrett, 31, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Abbey Gonzalez, 18, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Adrian Gutierrez, 28, of Brenham, on a charge of assault family violence with a previous conviction and assault of a family member by impeding breath/circulation; Daniel Lee Huff, 57, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Deangelia Jackson, 48, of Avondale, La., on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15; Michelle Smith Jackson, 48, of Brenham, on a charge of hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon; Andrea Lane Kellum, 25, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Alejandro Lopez, Jr., 48, of Baytown, on a charge of possession controlled substance; Luis Eduardo Lopez, 26, of Houston, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Jeanette Martinez, 23, of Bryan, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Morris Lee McCulloch, 56, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; James Robert Minter, 30, of Bellville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Kevin Jerome Nunn, 36, of Brenham, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence (habitual); Josey James Rogers, 21, of Brenham, on charges of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information 5-10 items and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Xavier Taylor, 24, of Brenham, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Santos Basilio Torres Osorto, 31, of Hempstead, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; Arthur Gantt Reliford, 44, of Brenham, on a charge of continuous violence against family; Tandus Hope Rizos, 41, of Pasadena, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; Joanna Marie Smith, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of controlled substance; and Deadrius Dewayne Walker, 25, of Washington, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
