The Washington County Joint Information Center announced Thursday afternoon four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 49.
The four cases were all Brenham women, one in her 40s and three in their 90s. One of the women is hospitalized, while the other three are at home under self-quarantine.
All cases at this point are believed to have been transmitted through community spread.
Of the 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 40 remain active, officials report six have completed mandatory isolation and are recovering well. Six cases are hospitalized and three have died due to complications with COVID-19.
According to the Washington County Joint Information Center, the county has performed 229 COVID-19 tests on county residents as of Thursday afternoon.
