AUSTIN — With the backdrop of COVID-19 and threats of civil unrest, the 87th Texas Legislature convened at noon on Tuesday in the Texas State Capitol. State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), joined by members of her family, took the Oath of Office administered by Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht.
“Texas faces challenges on many fronts, from public health to public education,” said Kolkhorst. “Over the next 140 days, I look forward to working side-by-side with my fellow lawmakers and listening to my constituents on how we can build a better Texas. We must continue creating jobs, lowering the property tax burden and fully funding our schools. Let’s protect our most vulnerable, but at the same time recognize that every Texan job is essential. These are challenging times and Texans deserve results. That’s why we will work together to deliver practical legislation and an affordable state budget that will keep our economy strong and help us move past this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.