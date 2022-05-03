Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.