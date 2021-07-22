AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed HB 133, a bill sponsored and passed by Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) to increase Medicaid coverage for new mothers in Texas from two months to six months postpartum. Kolkhorst said that expanding new post-pregnancy maternal care is a pressing need for qualifying Texas women and serves as an efficient and effective use of state and federal dollars.
"HB 133 will extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant women on Medicaid from 60 days to 6 months post-pregnancy," said Abbott. "It will also streamline women’s health programs & create better continuity of care for Texas women."
