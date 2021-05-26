A bill that would make the number of cases of diseases found in long-term care facilities public was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott Monday, after passing out of the Texas House and Senate earlier this month. It goes into effect Sept. 1.
Senate Bill 930, authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) and sponsored by Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) and Rep. Mayes Middleton (R-Wallisville), passed the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services before being approved by the House May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.