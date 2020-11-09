Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Washington County is no longer currently eligible to opt out of the state’s mask mandate.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order which requires wearing masks when in public allows counties to apply for exemption if their new confirmed cases are 30 or less in the previous 14-day period.
According to a news release from Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, the county was below the threshold when the exemption was applied for and the state approved it on Oct. 30.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the state and county have seen an increase in cases over the last two weeks.
The release said the increase which made the county ineligible for the exemption came from confirmed cases that were tested on or before the date the exemption went to affect.
“County officials believe that wearing a mask should be an individual choice, but at this time, Washington County is required to abide by Abbott’s executive order and everyone must wear a mask when in public,” the release said.
County officials will monitor how many new cases are reported and could apply for the exemption in the future if the county falls below the 30 or less new cases in a 14-day period.
According to the DSHS COVID-19 dashboard, Washington County has seen a jump in active cases since the month began. On Nov. 1, the dashboard reported the county having an estimated 35 active cases. By Monday, the estimated number was up to 66. In total, 759 people in the county have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
