The Brenham/Washington County Chamber of Commerce is holding a revised banquet this year to honor the Man, Woman and Business of the Year, as well as other honors for various boards.
The banquet will be held on Feb. 16 in a virtual format for the public according to President/CEO Wende Ragonis. Members of the Chamber of Commerce have been surprising award recipients in a “Publishers Clearing House fashion” with friends and family surprising those who won.
