Washington County residents will have another chance this year to “Adopt a Senior,” an initiative to give gifts to the senior class going through a pandemic.
In 2020, once school closed its doors and went fully online, Madelyn Villatoro, mom of a class of 2020 senior, decided to create a Facebook group to give parents an opportunity to nominate their seniors for adoption.
