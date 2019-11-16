Potential jurors will gather Monday morning for the voir dire process in the trial against a 28-year-old Brenham man charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in relation to an alleged May 31, 2018, offense.
According to the indictment returned by the Washington County grand jury Aug. 14, 2018, Jamarcus Maurice Andrews is alleged to have “intentionally or knowingly threatened or placed (the victim) in fear of imminent bodily injury or death” while in the course of committing theft of property and “did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon, to wit: handgun.”
