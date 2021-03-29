The Bluebonnet Master Gardener Association’s 18th Annual Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 10 at Levine Park, 410 Main Street in Sealy at the pavilion across the street from city hall.
A wide variety of plants will be available for purchase including roses, “Texas Superstar” plants, “Texas Native” plants, “Earth Kind” plants, succulents, butterfly friendly plants, ground covers, herbs, bushes, and a few surprises – something for everyone. There will also be rain barrels, a variety of planters and other garden items.
