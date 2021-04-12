Pictured above are members of the Burton FFA judging team. From left are Nicholas Herr, Cooper Lucherk, Kaiden Kalkhake, Weston Hinze, Tanna Thiel, Chet Fritsch, Waylon Hinze, Kelsey Fehrle and Dawson Rudloff.
Members of the Burton FFA judging teams competed all over the state in various competitions last month, traveling over 1,200 miles.
They started their journey at Tarleton State University on March 25. The Livestock team placed third out of 217 teams. The team consisted of Chet Fritsch (seventh place high individual), Weston Hinze (11th high individual), Tanna Thiel (19th high individual), Waylon Hinze and Cooper Lucherk. The Dairy Cattle team placed 19th out of 99 teams. The team consisted of Cassidy Fuchs (22nd high individual) Kelsey Fehrle (29th high individual), Amanada Broadous and Mycah Simank. The floral team also competed and consisted of Hailey Schoenvogel, Kristin Dyess and Trista DeHart.
