Washington County Judging Team

Pictured in San Antonio front row, from left: Rhett Cash and back row, from left: Kade Jackson, Avery Maass, Rilley Mantey, Amber Molitor, Mallory Mantey and Maddison Molitor.

 Courtesy photo

The Washington County Judging team has been busy the last few months.

The team participated in Fort Worth on Jan. 19 at the Will Rodgers Memorial Center. Wyatt Morrison placed 32nd out of 129 in the senior division and 37th team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.