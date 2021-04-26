The results released for the 2021 District 11 Horse Judging Contest results:
1st place: Washington County Juniors Team — Cherish Faske, 1st place Hight PoIntermediate Individual; Gabriella Faske, 5th place HPI; Madeline Dowling, 6th place HPI; Sophia Faske, 7th place HPI; and Caleb Faske, 8th place HPI.
