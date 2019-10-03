Colorado County Fair livestock judging contest participants were (front, from left) Nolan Wunderlich, Tavan Thompson, Mallory Winkelmann, Dalton Winkelmann, William Schomburg and Paige Fritsch; and (back, from left) Calvin Wunderlich, Teagan Thompson and Randa Tillman.
Washington County 4-H’ers participating in the Washington County Fair livestock judging contest were (front, from left) Dalton Winkelmann, Randa Tillman, Dawson Moran, Tanna Thiel, McKenzie Tiemann, Taiden Thiel, Hailey Rudloff, Calvin Wunderlich, Ali Tiemann and Paige Fritsch; and (back, from left) Madison Moran, William Schomburg, Chet Fritsch, Waylon Hinze and Weston Hinze.
Colorado County Fair livestock judging contest participants were (front, from left) Nolan Wunderlich, Tavan Thompson, Mallory Winkelmann, Dalton Winkelmann, William Schomburg and Paige Fritsch; and (back, from left) Calvin Wunderlich, Teagan Thompson and Randa Tillman.
Washington County 4-H’ers participating in the Washington County Fair livestock judging contest were (front, from left) Dalton Winkelmann, Randa Tillman, Dawson Moran, Tanna Thiel, McKenzie Tiemann, Taiden Thiel, Hailey Rudloff, Calvin Wunderlich, Ali Tiemann and Paige Fritsch; and (back, from left) Madison Moran, William Schomburg, Chet Fritsch, Waylon Hinze and Weston Hinze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.