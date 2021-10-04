Texas 4-H Ambassador Advocacy Academy pose with State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst as the group meet with agriculture lobbyists, advocacy groups and had personal meetings and communication with Texas state representatives, senators and other elected officials.
Washington County 4-Her Madison Moran will serve as a Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador throughout the state during her 4-H and high school career.
Local Washington County 4-Her Madison Moran attended the summer Texas 4-H Ambassador Advocacy Academy held in Austin.
The Advocacy Academy is a unique experience for those wishing to take the next step as a Texas 4-H Ambassador. Moran became a certified Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador in 2020 after completing an application, video interview, short course and post-course exam, evaluation and essays.
