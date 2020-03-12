Eleven youth representing Washington County 4-H participated in the 71st San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 23 in the Livestock Judging Contest. A record 1,485 youth in the 4-H and FFA programs in the state of Texas competed in this contest.
Washington County 4-H had three Junior teams competing in a contest of 109 registered teams and 344 individual 4-Hers. Those teams consisted of: Washington County A – Madison Moran, Paige Fritsch, Hailey Rudloff and Ali Tiemann; Washington County B – William Schomburg, Dawson Moran, Mallory Winkelmann and Taiden Thiel; and Washington County C – Dalton Winkelmann, Randa Tillman and Justin Silva.
