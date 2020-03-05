The Washington County Intermediate team of (from left) Haylie Niemeyer, Madison Moran, Alex Dallmeyer and Dalton Winkelmann earned second Place Intermediate Team honors at the San Antonio Livestock Show Consumer Decision Making Contest.
Intermediate 4-Her Alex Dallmeyer earned 1st Place High Point Individual honors for his exceptional performance at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Consumer Decision Making Contest.
The Washington County Intermediate team of (from left) Haylie Niemeyer, Madison Moran, Alex Dallmeyer and Dalton Winkelmann earned second Place Intermediate Team honors at the San Antonio Livestock Show Consumer Decision Making Contest.
Washington County 4-H participants at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition Consumer Decision Making contest were (front, from left) Haylie Niemeyer, Dalton Winkelmann, Mallory Winkelmann, Logan Boeker and Adrie Niemeyer and back (from left), Madison Moran, Alex Dallmeyer, Clayton Boeker, Bethany Janner and Rowdy Weidemann. Not pictured are Brazos Supak and Audrey Schmidt.
Twelve Consumer Decision Making Team members from Washington County 4-H participated in the 71st San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Consumer Decision Making Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15. Individuals from all over the state of Texas made up the list of 338 contestants who judged six classes and talked reasons on classes depending on age level.
The purpose of the Consumer Decision Making Contest is to gain skills in making decisions based on facts and to gain knowledge in consumer education by analyzing consumer situations. Classes judged included athletic shoes, fitness trackers, wireless portable speakers, sunglasses, athletic wear and tablets. Washington County members are coached by County Extension Agents Hannah Krebs and Ally James.
