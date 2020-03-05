Twelve Consumer Decision Making Team members from Washington County 4-H participated in the 71st San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Consumer Decision Making Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15. Individuals from all over the state of Texas made up the list of 338 contestants who judged six classes and talked reasons on classes depending on age level.

The purpose of the Consumer Decision Making Contest is to gain skills in making decisions based on facts and to gain knowledge in consumer education by analyzing consumer situations. Classes judged included athletic shoes, fitness trackers, wireless portable speakers, sunglasses, athletic wear and tablets. Washington County members are coached by County Extension Agents Hannah Krebs and Ally James.

