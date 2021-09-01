The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce and business owners throughout Chappell Hill will be hosting the 2nd annual Airing of the Quilts Sept. 11.
“The airing of the quilts has a long tradition in America, dating to colonial times. Early settlers from Europe pulled quilts out of storage in autumn to air them out in sunshine for preparation for the cold winters,” Lauren Cox, Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce Board Member and Event Chair said. “The Chappell Hill Airing of the Quilts was a huge success in 2019 and thanks to our business leaders and volunteers, we are excited to be able to bring this event back.”
