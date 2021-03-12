The Brenham Municipal Airport Advisory Board will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the airport to discuss a revised Fixed Base Operator (FBO) agreement with Aviators Plus, LLC.
According to the packet, in August 2020, Southern Flyer Inc. cancelled its FBO contract with the city, leaving the building empty. Aviators Plus has expressed interest in the FBO and the board will discuss the proposed lease at the Tuesday meeting.
