The Brenham Airport Advisory Baird is dissolving according to a memo sent by Planning Technician Kim Hodde. The city will hire an airport liaison in place of the advisory board.
According to vice-chair Mark Whitehead, the city said that they will also establish Ad Hoc working groups as necessary for the airport. The city is also working to put together an airport master plan which will serve as a guide for future projects and development.
