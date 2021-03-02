SAN ANTONIO — Visitors to the Alamo now through April 25 will be able to glimpse a selection of priceless artifacts graciously gifted to the state of Texas by musician and historian, Phil Collins.
The "Phil Collins Collection Preview" includes a brass cannon used by the Mexican Army during the Battle of the Alamo, the original battle orders from General Antonio López de Santa Anna ordering the attack on the Alamo, and more precious historic artifacts from the 1836 Battle of the Alamo carefully selected and added to the Phil Collins Collection over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.