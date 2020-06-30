Effective today, H-E-B will require customers to wear face masks in all of its stores, regardless of whether face mask orders are in effect in the communities the stores serve.
“Over 80% of our stores currently operate under a mandatory mask order. Mask are a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Effective today, H-E-B will be requiring masks in all stores companywide,” H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.