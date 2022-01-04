The American Legion Quade-Werchan Post No. 338 and Ladies Auxiliary will meet tonight at 7:30.
During the meeting, the post will review updated financial information, discuss recruiting and the assignment to the newly formed American Legion 19th District of Texas. All veterans in the Round Top-Carmine, Burton, LaGrange and Giddings area are encouraged to join the post.
