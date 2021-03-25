City of Brenham Animal Services is holding an adoption event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Puppy Dawgs and Cat Tails.
The event will also provide the public an opportunity to ask Animal Service officers questions and to learn more about the Animal Pets Alive! Human Animal Support Services coalition.
