Brenham Animal Services gave an update to the shelter in their monthly newsletter, highlighting some good news for our furry residents of Washington County.

On March 15, the shelter started out with 70 animals and as of April 30, there are two cats and six dogs left. Of those 70, 20 went to foster homes and 7 of those animals were adopted.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 total adoptions: 11 cats and 28 dogs. Intake is down 89% from this time last year, largely due to residents making an effort to return lost pets or fostering them at home until a permanent solution was found.

“COVID-19 brought about many changes to animal services as shelters across the country closed to slow the spread of the virus,” the newsletter reads. “When BAS closed in mid-March, we were only taking in aggressive or injured animals. As we got settled into our new, temporary normal, we began looking for different ways to help.

“Over the last six weeks, multiple animal welfare groups have organized like never before, including Zoom meetings and emails that keep us up to date on what is happening with COVID-19 and pets, as well as updates on operations. There have been many lessons learned, and we look forward to a new normal.”

BAS instituted new programs, including reserving intake only for pets who truly and urgently need to be sheltered or remotely serviced. Utilizing fostering as a primary method of housing pets, use of social media platforms and treating each pet as a case much like a social services setting, are other ways the shelter is adapting to the times.

Another way in which BAS is working to keep the shelter population low is through community fosters. Community fosters are much like a traditional pet fostering, except the animal(s) never come to the shelter. Instead, shelter staff go out to the foster home to deworm, vaccinate and provide flea preventative just as though the animal came to the shelter. The animal is also checked for a microchip, and permanent placement assistance is offered.

BAS had five puppies placed with their first community foster and have all been adopted into permanent homes. Adopters paid an adoption fee and received a voucher for sterilization.

The newsletter also advised to keep lost pets in the neighborhoods they are found in to increase the likelihood of the animal to return to its home. It is advised to contact BAS if a found animal is aggressive or injured.

With kitten season upon us, BAS also provided helpful tips for those finding tiny felines that may have been abandoned. This pertains to kittens four weeks of age and younger:

·Cold: Young kittens cannot regulate their own body temperature and rely on mom, their sibings and nesting material to keep them warm. They may lose some heat when mom is not with them, so unless they also fit any of the other descriptions below, leave them and check again in two to four hours to see if mom came back.

·Dirty: Kittens that have dirt, feces or crusted urine on their bodies may need help, as mom cats typically keep their young very clean.

·Thin: Kittens with a mom should be eating frequently. Their bellies will typically have a full, rounded appearance. Sunken bellies, visible bones and pale skin can indicate kittens aren’t being fed.

·Noisy: Orphaned and hungry kittens will cry loudly. However, loud kittens alone does not indicate they are orphaned. Mom does not stay with the kittens all day long and might be on her way back. Leave these kittens alone for two to four hours and check on them again. If they are quiet when you return, this means mom has probably been back to care for them.

·Sick/hurt: Sick kittens might have discharge from the eyes and nose. Their eyes may be crusted shut or have open wounds or sores.