Andrea Mathis, of La Grange, browses her arsenal of brushes as she works on a painting during last year's Main Street Chappell Hill Art Walk.

Downtown Chappell Hill will be buzzing with artistic activity Saturday as local businesses host the community’s third annual Art Walk.

“Artists will be stationed at various businesses this Saturday,” said T.J. Jones of Texas Artisans in downtown Chappell Hill. “They will produce an “open subject matter” piece in their preferred medium during the Artwalk," Jones said. "Their work will then be voted on by the jurors and the public for awards."

