Residents with children newborn to four years old who are interested in receiving free books have the opportunity as applications for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program are still available about the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
The program provides one book for free every month to each registered child that lives in the 77833 zip code.
