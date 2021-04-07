Washington County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation Tuesday proclaiming April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month.
Among other things, the proclamation states that members of communities across the state of Texas must unite to remove the stigma of rape and the Brazos Valley community must continue to dialue started by the Sexual Assault Resource Center in their places of work, schools and homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.