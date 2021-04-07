Proclamation acceptance

Education and Outreach Specialist Patricia Pitones, right, accepts a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month from Washington County Judge John Durrenberger.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

Washington County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation Tuesday proclaiming April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month.

Among other things, the proclamation states that members of communities across the state of Texas must unite to remove the stigma of rape and the Brazos Valley community must continue to dialue started by the Sexual Assault Resource Center in their places of work, schools and homes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.