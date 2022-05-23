Pictured (from left) are Tony Franklin -Area Ill Field Representative, TSSWCB; Clamens Tiemann — Board Member, Washington SWCD #348; Ben Garcia — NRCS District Conservationist; Jerry Lee Schultz — Bar J Ranch; Ray Thaler- Vice Chairman, Washington SWCD #348 and Ronnie Schulte — Chairman, Washington SWCD #348.
Courtesy photo
Pictured (from left) are Richard L. Schilling — President, ATSWCD; Jerry Lee Schultz — Bar J Ranch, Jose 0. Dodier, Jr. — Board Member, TSSWCB.
Jerry Lee Schultz, of Burton, and a member of the Washington Soil and Water Conservation District #348 was honored as the Area 3 Conservation Rancher for his outstanding contributions to the Texas Soil and Water Conservation Program at the Conservation Awards Banquet for Area 3 on May 4. The banquet was held at the Refugio County Expo Center in Refugio.
Area 3 consists of 46 counties in the South Texas area. Categories in which awards were presented included Outstanding Conservation District; Conservation Rancher; Conservation Fanner; Friend of Conservation, Conservation Teacher; and Wildlife Conservationist.
