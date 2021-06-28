Multiple parades, firework displays and other celebrations for Fourth of July are taking place this weekend throughout Washington County.
The Let Freedom Ring lighted parade will take place in downtown Chappell Hill Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Prior to the parade, the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Cool Rods Car Show from 3 to 7 p.m. on the Poplar Lot with live music by Rob Moorman & Company. Food vendors will be available throughout town and shops and restaurants will be open.
