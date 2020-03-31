Looking for any way to help in time of crisis, Ben Lonsert turned to Facebook.

The 42-year-old Brenham resident recently issued a social media call to action, looking to recruit Washington County residents willing and able to provide assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lonsert, a machinist for Precision Polymer Engineering by trade, is also a dedicated 3D printing enthusiast. Lately, he’s been reallocating his skillset toward mask making, specifically face shields that could help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

“It’s kind of crazy, to be honest,” Lonsert said. “I started seeing all of these patterns for masks and I thought, ‘Man, I could do that and really help out.’”

Pieces generated by 3D printers typically take several hours depending on the size of the model being made — Lonsert said his pieces are taking about two hours apiece — and as of Friday, Lonsert said he had created three face shield holders which can hold plastics sheets. Lonsert went on to say he donated the shields to area businesses and is currently in the process of making more.

“The minute that they say please help us, I’m hoping we have enough to say ‘Hey, we’re here,’” Lonsert said.

Lonster isn’t alone in his efforts. Earlier this week, he posted a simple message in the Washington County News (Texas) Facebook group: “I am a maker here in Brenham. If you have a printer, (Computer Numerical Control) router or know how to sew, please hit me up.”

His recruiting strategy drew more than 50 responses and shares, including Brenham resident Judy Hulsey.

The local retiree said she spent the weeks leading up to Washington County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, which came Wednesday morning, researching effective mask designs that could prevent the inhalation of COVID-19.

A trip to JoAnn’s Fabric in Bryan resulted in plenty of materials Hulsey said should be useful to others in their fight to stay healthy.

“I saw stuff on Facebook about people sewing homemade facemasks, and then I looked online for how to properly make a facemask that would be useful,” she said. “I even found an article through the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) about the best materials to use for masks.”

Hulsey has since sewn almost a dozen masks and is continuing to sew more. She even offered to sew some for The Banner-Press.

“I’m trying to help as much as I can,” she added. “This is just one small thing that I can do; it may not be much, but it’s something.”

Like Lonsert, Hulsey is also reaching out to area businesses to supply them with the homemade masks. Hulsey said a recent trip to Walgreens left her baffled, as the employees were left with no facial protection.

She made a snap decision to put the drug store on the top of her mask delivery list.

“The people I saw weren’t using anything, so hopefully this is better than nothing,” she said. “I hope they’re using them.”

While the handmade cloth masks aren’t as effective as an N-95 medical grade facemask, or a full-face respirator, Hulsey’s pieces will help in a pinch.

“They made with two layers of cotton, so they do filter what you’re breathing in,” she said. “They’re just not as good as the filtering you’d get with a real surgical mask, or an N-95 mask. But a lot of medical people are using these cotton masks to cover their surgical masks. So there’s definitely a benefit.”

The use of facemasks among healthcare professionals has increased rapidly, and according to Baylor Scott & White President (College Station) Jason Jennings, who spoke during the Blinn Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, the hospital system’s use of masks has skyrocketed.

Jennings said that in January, the Baylor Scott & White system was using 25,000 surgical masks per day. In the last 10 days, that number has jumped to 100,000 per day.

Lonsert said those looking for his face shields or homemade masks are free to contact him on Facebook under the name Ben Lonsert. Hulsey is giving masks to those in need free of charge, and said requests for masks can be sent to her through Facebook at Judy Bump Hulsey, or through email at Judy@HulseyGroup.com.

Athletic trainers, mask makers

Brenham ISD’s head athletic trainer, Jamie Woodall, is also putting what she calls a “hidden talent” to use.

Woodall, a College Station resident who for two years has overseen all athletic training procedures for BISD, has also recently begun a mask-making effort from her home.

Woodall and her husband Josh have worked in the athletic training industry for more than 16 years. Josh serves as head athletic trainer and assistant athletic director for Bryan ISD.

With their workload effectively eliminated due to school closures across the state, the duo has shifted focus to crafting facemasks for colleagues, hospitals and anyone in need.

Jamie said she got in contact with JoAnn’s Fabric in Bryan, where she learned of a program the company has created that provides free mask kits to those interested in making them. The company will then take donated masks and send them to hospitals and other parties in need.

While she doesn’t need the fabric outlet’s materials (Jamie is secretly a skilled seamstress with a personal stockpile of fabric and thread), she is still donating masks to the store while also sending some out on her own.

Jamie has a sister and sister-in-law who work in the nursing industry, and informed her of a mass shortage of masks in local hospitals.

“We also have a lot of athletic trainer colleagues who work in hospitals who have a need for masks,” Jaimie said. “If we could help our colleagues and others in need, we definitely wanted to to that.”

While Jamie is leading the operation behind the sewing machine, she said Josh is doing most of the dirty work.

“He may not be the one sitting behind the sewing machine, but he preps the material so I can stay there and sew the pieces together,” she said. “He’s doing a lot of the prep work and cleanup.”

The couple’s masks are made of two layers of 100% cotton, making them both safe and breathable for the wearer.

Jamie said anyone in need of masks may contact her at jamie.k.Woodall@gmail.com.

In an effort to inject some light into a tough situation, Jamie said those looking for masks may contact her and pick out a design from a selection of materials Jamie has in her arsenal.

“(Our masks) are open to anybody who needs them,” she said.