Schools in the area are constantly changing their plans as new information becomes available to the public about the best ways to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burton ISD released a statement Wednesday saying they are unsure of when normal operations will resume. The current plan is to extend the suspension of normal district operations through April 3.

“We encourage parents to begin thinking of long-term plans in the event we are closed for an extended period of time beyond April 3,” Edna Kennedy, Burton ISD superintendent said in a release. “We have prepared a list of instructional resources for parents and families, as well as shared on our Burton ISD website and through social media.”

Burton ISD also announced they will be providing a free drive-through meal for all students during the closure. Meals may be picked up at the Burton ISD cafeteria (17 N. Main, Burton) from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Thursday.

District staff will deliver food to the vehicle and families will not need to exit their vehicle to receive the meals. Food will be provided for all children between the ages of 1-18. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive the meals. If there is a need to accommodate students and families who are without transportation or live in remote areas of the community, please contact the school at 979-289-3131.

All Burton ISD staff will be paid during the time of the school closure.

“This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the extended period of this school closure and will provide updates as they become available via our website, email and all other venues of communication,” said Kennedy.

Brenham ISD released a similar statement Wednesday, saying school has been suspended until April 3 but are unsure of when normal operations will resume.

Brenham ISD is providing a free drive-through boxed lunch and bagged breakfast for all students during the closure. Meals may be picked up at Alton Elementary School (1210 S. Market Street, here) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Round Top-Carmine ISD is joining the rest of the Fayette County school districts as they plan on restarting school on March 30 as of Wednesday evening.

St. Paul’s Christian Day School will remain closed until April 6 “as recommended by public health officials.”

Blinn College said in a release Tuesday that they were prepared to re-open campus operations on Monday, March 23.

The school thanked each of staff member for their hard work and dedication to Blinn students and their efforts to meet the needs of students and the communities while keeping everyone’s health and safety their foremost priority.