A piece titled “50 Shades of Sadness” explores emotions high school students are feeling as a way to open up conversations about mental health. A corresponding piece called “50 Shades of Happiness” featured things that make students happy in a rainbow color scheme.
A piece titled “50 Shades of Sadness” explores emotions high school students are feeling as a way to open up conversations about mental health. A corresponding piece called “50 Shades of Happiness” featured things that make students happy in a rainbow color scheme.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
A cascading waterfall was installed in one of the stairwells at Brenham High School by Art I students as part of a public art unit.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
A large cake sits in the cafeteria as part of the Art I public art displays. The candles are able to hold wishes from students.
Students in Brenham High Schools Art I class have worked together to bring a series of public art displays to the hallways of Brenham High School. From a large cake that students can put wishes in the candles of, to art that challenges racism and mental health issues, more than 90 students had a hand in making the high school hallways a little more colorful.
Art teacher Brooke Trahan said these students come from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds and got hands-on experience in the installation of art pieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.