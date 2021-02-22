The Brenham ISD Education Foundation is hosting its annual Arts & Appetizers event this year with a twist. Limited attendance will be held in the Ant Street Inn Ballroom on Thursday at 6 p.m. in downtown Brenham, while a Virtual Showcase will be available for anyone wanting to participate in the event. This will be our 16th year to showcase artwork created by BISD students from the elementary to high school level.
Arts and Appetizers allows students the opportunity to share their creative ability within their own community. Along with the student artwork, this year's event will offer a variation of auction items appealing to all. From artwork to weekend getaways, there is certainly something for everyone. All proceeds from the event are distributed to the BISD art students, BISD art programs and Brenham Public Schools.
