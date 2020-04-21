Seven people in Washington County have died from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, most of them residents living in a local nursing home.

In a news release Tuesday, the county's joint information center said six of the seven deaths occurred inside a Brenham "residential care facility."

That facility turned out to be Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, whose other positive cases of the novel coronavirus represent potentially half of all the cases inside Washington County.

"Local health officials are in communication with both local and corporate representatives from this facility and have been since April 5, 2020 when the first case was reported," Tuesday's joint information center release said.

The Banner-Press received an emailed tip April 7 from a source who declined to be identified and who said at least two positive cases were found inside the facility. In the weeks after, the Banner-Press spoke to family members, residents living inside the facility, and the facility's management company, Regency Integrated Health Services, to confirm that facility was Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Though they can't provide oversight to the facility in their capacity as county commissioners, Washington County Judge John Durrenberger said he doesn't plan to sit back and watch, either.

"Neither Washington County nor the City of Brenham have oversight or jurisdiction in how resident care facilities operate," Durrenberger said in the release. "However, this does not mean it’s a time to sit back and do nothing.”

The outbreak inside the facility has the attention of State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), who sent a news release Tuesday urging "public health officials to directly intervene" in the nursing home outbreak of coronavirus.

"Kolkhorst, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, has been working closely with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) which licenses and regulates the approximately 1,200 licensed nursing homes in Texas, including the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that has recently reported 18 in-house cases of COVID-19 along with four residents currently hospitalized," the senator's release said. "In terms of fatalities, of the seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Washington County, six of those have been connected to the center."

Kolkhorst said there will be a state intervention at the Brenham nursing home.

"Protecting the health and safety of individuals living in our nursing homes is a top priority. That’s why I have advocated for HHSC to inspect and intervene at Brenham Nursing and Rehab to protect these fragile residents and to make sure that the nursing aides and medical staff have adequate personal protection equipment,” Kolkhorst said. “My office is working with long-term and acute care facilities across the state to provide guidance, and secure testing as well as protective gear to fight COVID-19.”

According to an online review of Regency Integrated Health Services, the company manages and operates more than 50 similar residential care facilities across the state of Texas. Close to 100 employee reviews on the company exist on sites such as Indeed.com and Glassdoor.com, many of them contributing negatively to a rating of about 2.5 out of five stars on both sites.

Most of the negative reviews on the free Indeed site are from nurses, certified nurse assistants, and aides, while most of the positive reviews said they worked in administration, therapy, and admissions.

Kolkhorst said such facilities need better transparency and communication with state regulators, who are requiring enhanced infection prevention and control programs. Kolkhort's release said such facilities should be reporting "any suspected coronavirus cases to a local health department or DSHS."

As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to reopen the state for business, Kolkhorst said she's focused on facility's like Brenham's.

"Nursing homes and congregate care settings such as the Brenham State Supported Living Center are more susceptible for COVID-19, and I am laser-focused on protecting this population,” said Kolkhorst. “At the same time our state is planning to reopen much of Texas for business, we will continue to prioritize state and local resources for our most vulnerable Texans.”

Brenham Mayor Milton Tate said residents can help their local seniors stay safe in a number of ways during the pandemic.

“Although we may not be able to be as hands-on as we want to be in certain areas, there are many families and individuals to which we can extend our helping hand by: Picking up groceries or prescriptions, making and delivering food to those less fortunate, offering a listening ear to the lonely and isolated, and so on,” Tate said in the joint information center release. “The list of possibilities is endless.”

The release thanked the Washington County community for adhering as best they can to the CDC's guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing in public to reduce community spread.

Residents with questions are encouraged to call the COVID-19 helpline at 979-337-8420 with questions or concerns.