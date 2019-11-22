A 32-year-old Austin man pleaded guilty to continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, in relation to a March 7 offense, as well as assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony, in relation to a March 18 incident before Judge Reva L. Towslee Corbett in the 21st Judicial District Court here Thursday.
Brandon Oneil Roberts was sentenced to eight years in state prison for the felony offenses.
