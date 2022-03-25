Several agencies contributed during a brief chase along U.S. 290 Thursday afternoon when a pair of suspects were traveling in a stolen vehicle out of Houston. One suspect is behind bars and the other is still at large.
One suspect in custody, another still on the loose after colliding with an 18-wheeler and catching fire. More on the incident will be reported as more information becomes available.
Trace Harris/Banner Press
One suspect is behind bars and another is on the loose after a brief chase Thursday afternoon.
Trafford Lyles, 23, of San Antonio, was apprehended after the vehicle he was in struck an 18-wheeler and caught fire after getting stuck in a median ditch on U.S. 290. The other suspect who was with Lyles in the vehicle is still at large as of press time.
