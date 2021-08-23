Members of the American Legion Quade-Werchan Auxiliary prepared ‘Weclome Back Goodie Bags’ for all faculty and staff of the Round Top-Carmine School District for their return to campus for the 2021-22 academic year.
During their meeting Aug. 5, Auxiliary members created bags which included various snacks, office supplies such as pens and vote pads and a $25 Wal-Mart gift card to support the school district’s employees and salute their efforts in educating the students in the area.
