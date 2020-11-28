Due to a resurgence of COVID-19 locally and in an effort to limit physical contact between The Banner-Press staff and the public, the Banner building (apart from the foyer) will be closed to the public until further notice. Exceptions can be made by appointment.
During regular business hours (8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day Monday through Friday), customers may drop off materials such as payments and other items in baskets located in the foyer, which will then be collected by Banner staff and distributed appropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.