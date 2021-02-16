Baylor Scott & White Health is urging everyone to remain indoors as winter weather conditions continue to wreak havoc on Washington County.
The weekend’s snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures have led to ongoing blackouts through the county and state, and the healthcare system said it is working to provide care to those in need.
“We urge the community to stay indoors when possible and to proceed with great caution if going out in these dangerous conditions, as we are seeing an increasing number of weather-related injuries in our emergency departments,” the organization said in a news release.
Baylor Scott & White said its teams continuously prepare throughout the year to safely provide care for its communities during a variety of situations, including hosting drills, testing backup power sources, practicing emergency communications systems, and more.
“Our leaders worked over the past week to prepare – making arrangements for team members to remain onsite at the hospital and at nearby hotels to accommodate those working during this unprecedented and prolonged winter storm,” the statement continued. “We are closely monitoring staffing needs and working quickly to deploy team members and resources as needed.”
Although all Baylor Scott & White hospitals are remaining open, all Baylor Scott & White clinics in the College Station region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Brenham, Navasota and surrounding communities, are closed Tuesday. In-person appointments scheduled for Tuesday are being rescheduled. However, virtual care options are available at MyBSWHealth.com or on the MyBSWHealth app. To download, text BETTER to 88408. Updates will be posted on BSWHealth.com and news.bswhealth.com.
